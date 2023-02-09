Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently

Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.

He said: “Officially squashed. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, the beef was never on my wife’s side. She never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her, and he was man enough to come up and apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and I want to have a ton of respect for him, and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones, we had a good moment at Raw XXX. He is ‘The Nature Boy’, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list of all time. So awesome for that.“