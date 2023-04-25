Seth Rollins Confronted By Omos and MVP On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins came out to discuss the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Raw, but was confronted by Omos instead. Monday night’s show saw Rollins come out to react to the announcement that a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions, only to have Omos and MVP come out to the ring.

MVP spoke and said that Rollins won’t have a future after Backlash and Omos will beat Rollins, which prompted Rollins to counter that he made himself into a star and wasn’t afraid of the Nigerian Giant, promising to make Omos famous at the PPV.

Backlash takes place on May 6th from Puerto Rico and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.