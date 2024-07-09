Seth Rollins Confronts CM Punk on WWE Raw Over Money in the Bank Involvement

Seth Rollins came out to confront CM Punk on this week’s Raw over Punk’s involvement in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank. Punk opened up tonight’s show and talked about coming out to cost Drew McIntyre his MITB cash-in at Saturday’s PPV, noting that he was keeping his promise to make sure that McIntyre never holds the title. He said that he was the consequences of McIntyre’s actions and asked Adam Pearce to lift McIntyre’s suspension so he could fight his rival.

Rollins then came out and confronted Punk, as Rollins is unable to fight for the title as long as Damian Priest is champion. Punk apologized after a fashion, but said he wasn’t that sorry because of his issues with Rollins. He noted that his real target was McIntyre and said he’d get his revenge for McIntyre stealing his bracelet with the names of his wife and dog. Rollins says nothing is ever Punk’s fault, but that the world doesn’t revolve around him and that when Punk is cleared, he’ll put Punk back on the shelf. He repeated Punk’s line that “actions have consequences.”