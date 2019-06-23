wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Convinces No Way Jose Not to Be Stomping Grounds Ref, Billie Kay Turns 30
– No Way Jose wanted to be the guest referee for Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, but only before he ran into Rollins. Jose posted to Twitter campaigning to be the referee for the match, but WWE shared video of Rollins none-too-subtly suggesting that he change his mind as you can see below:
I should be the special guest ref! @wwe #VoteforJose pic.twitter.com/TtPQjYCSlz
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 22, 2019
With #WWEStompingGrounds coming up tomorrow @WWENoWayJose is campaigning to be the special guest referee in @WWERollins match against @BaronCorbinWWE, but he may be having second thoughts about #VoteForJose pic.twitter.com/SvGpgmfoE5
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
– Happy Birthday to WWE Women’s Tag Team co-Champion Billie Kay, who turns 30 today. WWE posted the following to Twitter to celebrate the occasion:
😂 "HEY KAYLA!"
😂 "DID YOU GO TO JOURNALISM SCHOOL FOR THAT?"
😂 "YOU'VE GOTTA BE JOKING ME?"@BillieKayWWE is the gift that keeps on giving! #HappyBirthdayBillie @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/ZA7PjhzbSY
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
