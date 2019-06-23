wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Convinces No Way Jose Not to Be Stomping Grounds Ref, Billie Kay Turns 30

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– No Way Jose wanted to be the guest referee for Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, but only before he ran into Rollins. Jose posted to Twitter campaigning to be the referee for the match, but WWE shared video of Rollins none-too-subtly suggesting that he change his mind as you can see below:

– Happy Birthday to WWE Women’s Tag Team co-Champion Billie Kay, who turns 30 today. WWE posted the following to Twitter to celebrate the occasion:

