Seth Rollins Credits Steve Austin for Why He Has a Daughter

– During a recent appearance as the guest host on Good Morning Football, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins credited WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin for why he and Becky Lynch have a daughter. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on Steve Austin being the reason he has a daughter: “Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter. Flashback, March 2020. Everybody knows, COVID shuts down the world, right? First show post-COVID, post-shutdown, it’s 3:16 RAW, customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring. At the time, the hottest thing in professional wrestling was my wife, The Man Becky Lynch. She happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold at the end of RAW that night, and she was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time to take some time off to have a baby.”

On Lynch making the decision because of Austin: “I don’t think she ever would’ve made that decision if it wasn’t for Stone Cold Steve Austin. So absolutely, ‘Hell Yeah! Slam ’em back!’ Steve-O, you’re the man!”

Seth Rollins will be in action at WrestleMania 41, facing Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally: