Seth Rollins Anticipates Crossing Paths With Roman Reigns The Rest of His Career

Seth Rollins says that he and Roman Reigns are WWE for life, and as such they’re destined to run into each other for the rest of their careers. Rollins was asked about his rivalry with Reigns and the possibility of The Shield members getting a triple threat match at some point down the line during his interview with WFAN and said that while a triple threat isn’t likely, he and Reigns will continue to encounter each other.

“One of our guys is over in the other company, so he ain’t coming,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Our paths are going to be intertwined and we’re going to criss cross here and there until both of us are done and retired.”

He continued, “You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like.”

Reigns attacked Rollins and CM Punk upon his return to WWE at the end of last week’s Raw.