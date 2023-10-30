In a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Seth Rollins shared his perspective on what one can learn about humanity through the lens of the industry (via Sports Illustrated). According to Rollins, the murky nature of personal values can be sampled at a wrestling event, and learning how to lean into the support of the crowd gives a performer a gauge on what the audience really wants. You can find a highlight and watch Rollins’ clip below.

Seth Rollins on the variance in human values: “Life is not black and white. And so good and evil aren’t always so black and white. There’s a lot of gray area. And the other thing is that it always changes. The same thing goes with wrestling, right? So to figure out how that applies to a large crowd, what they want or what they want to cheer, the difference between a good guy and a bad buy–a heel and a babyface–I think figuring that out and being able to put it into practice teaches you a lot about people.”