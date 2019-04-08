wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Gets Custom Universal Title Sideplates, WWE Now Recaps WrestleMania
April 8, 2019
– WWE has posted video of Seth Rollins getting his custom sideplates added to the WWE Universal Championship after last night’s WrestleMania. You can see the video below:
– WWE Now recaps all of the results coming out of the PPV:
