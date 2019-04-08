wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Gets Custom Universal Title Sideplates, WWE Now Recaps WrestleMania

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– WWE has posted video of Seth Rollins getting his custom sideplates added to the WWE Universal Championship after last night’s WrestleMania. You can see the video below:

– WWE Now recaps all of the results coming out of the PPV:

