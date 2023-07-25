Seth Rollins Cuts Fiery Promo After WWE Raw Goes Off-Air

– As noted, The Judgment Day attacked World heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during the SummerSlam contract signing on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. After the show went off the air, Rollins cut an emotional promo for the fans in Tampa Bay, Florida. He stated the following:

“I’m sorry about that. That’s not how I saw things tonight. This city is special to me, this is where I got my start in WWE. There used to be a spot called Florida Championship Wrestling. And so I came back here tonight, I wanted it to be a special night! Finn Balor and The Judgment Day ruined that. But I promise you, SummerSlam is going to be a different story. And I’m gonna go out there and beat his ass, I’m gonna defend the World Heavyweight title, and I’m gonna do it for me, but I’m gonna do it for every single one of you that supported me all the way back in the FCW days and still supports me here tonight. Tampa, we love you! Sing me song, sing it in the streets!”

Seth Rollins will have his chance for revenge against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out a live clip of Rollins’ promo that was shared on social media below: