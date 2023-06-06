– In the main event of last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Title against Damian Priest. The USA Network broadcast then ended with Rollins staring down The Judgment Day leader Finn Balor. After the show went off the air, Seth Rollins cut a promo, challenging The Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor to come back to the ring and shake his hand, giving the World Heavyweight Championship the respect it deserves.

Priest did return to the ring and shook Rollins’ hand, then leaving the ring as Rollins remained to celebrate, lifting the title up and playing to the crowd. It appears to be further hinting at an eventual face turn for Priest.

You can view some footage of the off-air moments below:

Seth Rollins had Damien Priest shake his hand off the air after #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M88Pe8RL1z — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) June 6, 2023