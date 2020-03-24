wrestling / News
Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan & More Set For This Week’s The Bump
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has stacked up the lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump with Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan and more. The show’s Twitter account announced the lineup for this week’s episode as you can see below. In addition to Rollins and Bryan, Drew Gulak and Sami Zayn will appear.
The show airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital platforms.
🙏 @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/OjeLcieK1i
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2020
👊 @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/brTQkrOYUy
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2020
📸 @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/pAaET4ocwT
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2020
