Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer

Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring.

“It’s one of those things – for me, it’s extra inspiring,” he said. “You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person. I think she’s been extra inspirational in that way, but at the same time, she’s obviously made me think about things in a safer way. I’ve got to follow her around – she’s two now, so she’s running around like a crazy person, lots of up and downs. I wanna be able to do that stuff with her. You do definitely start to think about taking it easier where you can in the ring so you’re not in as much pain in your off time.”