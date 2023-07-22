Seth Rollins Says Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings Are ‘Silly’, Claims There Are ‘Moles Everywhere’

In an interview with Impaulsive (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins praised Dave Meltzer as a historian but said that his star ratings for matches are ‘silly’. Rollins also noted that wrestling news sites do sometimes have legitimate sources as there are ‘moles everywhere.’

He said: “If I’m not mistaken, I think that Kurt Angle has no five-star matches [from Meltzer], OK? One of the greatest of all time, and there’s a plethora of these people. My point is Dave’s great. He’s a great historian, he’s been a part of the business for a long, long time. Oh, there’s moles everywhere. Somebody out there is leaking it to somebody, or telling somebody who’s telling somebody who’s telling somebody, you never know. You have to be very careful with your information in this industry. He’s great as a historian, but match ratings are silly, match ratings are very silly. It’s so subjective. If it’s good, it’s good. You know when something’s good.“