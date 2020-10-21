wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins, DDP & More Set For The Bump, Stock Slightly Up
– WWE has announced Seth Rollins, DDP, and more for this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, Rollins & DDP will be guests along with Lilian Garcia and Damian Priest for the show, which airs at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:
She's a beloved member of the WWE family and the host of #ChasingGlory! (Coming to @WWENetwork!) @LilianGarcia is ready to INSPIRE tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/j6e7NDSjfO
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 20, 2020
There's no party like an @ArcherOfInfamy party as the #WWENXT North American Champion joins us on #WWETheBump tomorrow!
(HOPEFULLY he liked our sweet photo we posted this week…😬) pic.twitter.com/k6tjrvMJMk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 20, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $38.71 on Tuesday, up $0.06 (0.16%) from the previous closing price. However, it has dropped $0.46 (0.41%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.44% on the day.
