Various News: Seth Rollins Announces Return of Deadboys Fitness, Preview for The Rock’s Competition Show The Titan Games, and Gold Rush Streaming on Twitch This Month
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins announced on Instagram the return of Deadboys Fitness. The event will feature a special onsite Q&A and will be held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 17. You can check out the details he announced below.
THE DEADBOYS ARE BACK! _____ Los Angeles is the desination for the 4th Day with the Deadboys event. This one may be the best one yet. We will talk about training for everyday life, proper nutrition, how weight training can beneift your overall fitness and course we will WORK OUT! ______ There will be a special workout to commemorate our special location. Not to mention our friends at @violentgentlemen will be providing an entire workout ouffit for the event (shorts, shirt, hat). @progenex will be providing the recovery supplements and you'll get to take home a goodie bag with so much more. _____ Plus a Q&A and photos with the ONE AND ONLY MATZOBALL! _____ JOIN US SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17th at 1pm for DAY WITH THE DEADBOYS 4: ICE IN OUR BLOOD! @joshyg27 @paradisocrossfit _____ https://competitioncorner.net/events/1590
– The Rock released a new preview for his upcoming new athletic competition series, The Titan Games. You can check out the preview he released for the series below. The show debuts on NBC in January 2019.
– Impact Wrestling’s Gold Rush event will stream live on Twitch this month. The event will stream on Twitch on November 30 at 11:00 pm EST. You can check out a preview for the event below.