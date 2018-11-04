Various News: Seth Rollins Announces Return of Deadboys Fitness, Preview for The Rock’s Competition Show The Titan Games, and Gold Rush Streaming on Twitch This Month

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins announced on Instagram the return of Deadboys Fitness. The event will feature a special onsite Q&A and will be held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 17. You can check out the details he announced below.

– The Rock released a new preview for his upcoming new athletic competition series, The Titan Games. You can check out the preview he released for the series below. The show debuts on NBC in January 2019.

– Impact Wrestling’s Gold Rush event will stream live on Twitch this month. The event will stream on Twitch on November 30 at 11:00 pm EST. You can check out a preview for the event below.