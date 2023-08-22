wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says He’s Dealing With Two Fractures In Lumbar Spine
Seth Rollins gave a health update on this week’s WWE Raw, noting that he’s dealing with fractures in his lumbar spine. Monday night’s show saw Rollins get interviewed backstage about his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback, and he was asked about Nakamura saying earlier in the night that he’d whispered to Rollins that “I know about your back.”
Rollins said that he has two fractures in his lumbar spine that he’s been dealing with for over four years and that it’s been slowly getting worse. He said he didn'[t know how much longer he can perform at his current level but said injury is part of the job.
Rollins previously revealed back in July that he had been dealing with a back injury and had been putting off getting surgery on it.
World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins addresses his current mentality and physical state following comments from @ShinsukeN earlier tonight on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/7Uh3jRM0AU
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Returning To WWE For Episode of Smackdown Next Month, Cena Comments
- Arn Anderson Recalls Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Names Biggest Star To Come Out Of SMW
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls Arguing WIth Vince McMahon About WWE’s Switch to PG
- Matt Hardy on What Happened to His Brother Jeff Hardy at TNA Victory Road 2011