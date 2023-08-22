Seth Rollins Says He’s Dealing With Two Fractures In Lumbar Spine

Seth Rollins gave a health update on this week’s WWE Raw, noting that he’s dealing with fractures in his lumbar spine. Monday night’s show saw Rollins get interviewed backstage about his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback, and he was asked about Nakamura saying earlier in the night that he’d whispered to Rollins that “I know about your back.”

Rollins said that he has two fractures in his lumbar spine that he’s been dealing with for over four years and that it’s been slowly getting worse. He said he didn'[t know how much longer he can perform at his current level but said injury is part of the job.

Rollins previously revealed back in July that he had been dealing with a back injury and had been putting off getting surgery on it.