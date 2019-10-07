WWE News: Seth Rollins Deals With Unruly Fan At Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Comments On Title Win, Carmella Set For Signing

– The fans in Sacramento were not happy after last night’s Hell in a Cell PPV, following a finish that resulted in chants of “refund” and “AEW.” It seems Seth Rollins also caught some of that negativity as video has been posted online of the Universal champion dealing with an unruly fan as he was leaving the arena. The videos show the fan shouting at Rollins while the crowd generally boos around him, before making rude gestures and holding up an anti-Rollins sign.

How did Rollins not jump this guy I- on god idk how he didn’t pic.twitter.com/Or6Ubnz7Xp — heel seth’s b!tch (@queenslaayer) October 7, 2019

That riot video may not be real, but that don't mean there aren't sick fans out there that aren't willing to cross the line. Some people take this shit seriously.

Seth should watch his back at all times. The Fiend ain't the only one on his ass. 😭#HIAC pic.twitter.com/M8EuNl1vwo — 👅 ☕️ Ⓩ ☕️ 👅 (@The_Realest2_) October 7, 2019

– After defeating Bayley for the Smackdown women’s title at Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair spoke about being a ten-time champion.

She said: “It just means that I fell down nine times and I stood up ten. It’s why I’m here, I want to be the SmackDown Women’s Champion. It feels great, I’ve said it all along that Bayley’s ‘tough girl’ act was just an act. I know who I am. I’m the Queen and no one’s better than me. Now I’m taking the division again to new levels.”

– Carmella will sign autographs and take photos on Friday at the Nellis Air Force Base Main Exchange 7052 for Cricket Wireless on 5691 Rickenbacker Road, Nellis AFB in Nevada from 11 AM to 1 PM.