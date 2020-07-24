wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Declares Now As the Golden Age of Wrestling
Times may be tough right now, but Seth Rollins believes that this is the golden age of wrestling. Rollins took to Twitter on Thursday night to share his observation that this may be the point where the most “incredible wrestling” is is going on at one point.
You can see his post below. Ironically, his comments come as only a small number of companies are running events, with many indy companies across the world behind shut down.
From coast to coast and sea to sea, I don’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible wrestling going on at one time. Taking nothing away from past generations— they inspired & paved the way— but we’re damn sure keeping up…and then some. #ironsharpensiron #thegoldenage
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 23, 2020
