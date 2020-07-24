wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Declares Now As the Golden Age of Wrestling

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Money in the Bank

Times may be tough right now, but Seth Rollins believes that this is the golden age of wrestling. Rollins took to Twitter on Thursday night to share his observation that this may be the point where the most “incredible wrestling” is is going on at one point.

You can see his post below. Ironically, his comments come as only a small number of companies are running events, with many indy companies across the world behind shut down.

