wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Defeats Baron Corbin, Fends Off Brock Lesnar MITB Cash-In At Super Showdown (Pics, Video)
Seth Rollins is still the WWE Universal Champion after WWE Super Showdown, but Brock Lesnar still has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins managed to defeat Baron Corbin in the show’s opening match with a rollup, which Corbin didn’t like. So Corbin hit Rollins with the End of Days and left the ring. That signaled the arrival of Lesnar, who brought a chair with him. Rollins managed to get the chair and attacked Lesnar with it before he could cash in, beating him down and leaving the ring. There was no cash-in and Lesnar was left laying.
Bruised. Battered. But still The #Beastslayer.@WWERollins #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/ywwBtBGoQF
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
#Beastslayer. ✔️#UniversalChampion. ✔️@WWERollins is ready to defend his #UniversalTitle at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/Le35HRlf6D
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
Will @BaronCorbinWWE be adding #UniversalChampion to that loooong list of accolades? 🤔 #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/YoApPYZeiN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
"DO YOUR JOB!!!!!"@BaronCorbinWWE ain't playing tonight. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/UivMxgMMMP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
A fighting champion, ALWAYS. @WWERollins #UniversalTitle #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/5wB6mGIaju
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
Were you expecting THIS @WWERollins today, @BaronCorbinWWE?#WWESSD #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/Jq6CXiNAqa
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
As promised…@BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle #WWESSD #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/jK72WkCM2H
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
AND STILL your #UniversalChampion, @WWERollins! #WWESSD #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/6yWWcPrCmJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
Through it all…@WWERollins is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/APIjCR2WTg
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
You have to admire the HEART and FIGHT of Universal Champion @WWERollins as he defends his gold against @BaronCorbinWWE at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/CAH8dpIK5o
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
How do you spell "payback"?
S-T-E-E-L C-H-A-I-R.@WWERollins #UniversalTitle #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/DoJt2HLw1b
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
No 🛎 = No cash-in.@WWERollins is still your #UniversalChampion… but @BrockLesnar is still #BeastInTheBank! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/um3WZsfie8
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
