Seth Rollins Defeats Baron Corbin, Fends Off Brock Lesnar MITB Cash-In At Super Showdown (Pics, Video)

Seth Rollins is still the WWE Universal Champion after WWE Super Showdown, but Brock Lesnar still has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins managed to defeat Baron Corbin in the show’s opening match with a rollup, which Corbin didn’t like. So Corbin hit Rollins with the End of Days and left the ring. That signaled the arrival of Lesnar, who brought a chair with him. Rollins managed to get the chair and attacked Lesnar with it before he could cash in, beating him down and leaving the ring. There was no cash-in and Lesnar was left laying.

You have to admire the HEART and FIGHT of Universal Champion @WWERollins as he defends his gold against @BaronCorbinWWE at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/CAH8dpIK5o — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019