Seth Rollins Defeats Brock Lesnar, Wins WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)

– Seth Rollins slayed the Beast and walked away with the Universal Championship in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. Rollins pinned Lesnar to end the show, regaining the WWE Universal Championship that he lost at Extreme Rules in July. You can see pics and video below from the match.

Rollins was battered around for much of the match, but fought back on several occasions and managed to hit a frog splash on Lesnar through the announce table. Lesnar got back in the ring and took another frog splash and a stomp, only for Lesnar to kick out. An F-5 attempt was countered into a stomp for the win.

Lesnar’s title reign ends at 27 days. This marks Rollins’ second run with the title.