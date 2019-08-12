wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Defeats Brock Lesnar, Wins WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins slayed the Beast and walked away with the Universal Championship in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. Rollins pinned Lesnar to end the show, regaining the WWE Universal Championship that he lost at Extreme Rules in July. You can see pics and video below from the match.
Rollins was battered around for much of the match, but fought back on several occasions and managed to hit a frog splash on Lesnar through the announce table. Lesnar got back in the ring and took another frog splash and a stomp, only for Lesnar to kick out. An F-5 attempt was countered into a stomp for the win.
Lesnar’s title reign ends at 27 days. This marks Rollins’ second run with the title.
PYRO CITY! #TheBeast @BrockLesnar and his advocate @HeymanHustle have arrived. #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/t2B74PS1uu
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
He's back in black. He's on a mission. #TheBeastSlayer is ready. #SummerSlam @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/BUQC1dJD3g
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 12, 2019
You can't STOMP out #TheBeast THAT easily, @WWERollins! #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/WwNlpROZds
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 12, 2019
Man meets MACHINE. #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @WWERollins @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6jzbg1rlBI
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 12, 2019
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
That is all. #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @BrockLesnar @WWERollins @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/tof30GVsfP
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
SHADES OF #RoyalRumble 2015!!! #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @WWERollins @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/t2wi63veA4
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
He promised he would do it, and he DID! @WWERollins is your NEW #UniversalChampion!!! #AndNew #UniversalTitle #SummerSlam @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/OuVd9Uymfy
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Use of Barbed Wire at NXT TakeOver After Vince McMahon Said WWE Wouldn’t Be Turning To ‘Blood and Guts’
- NXT TV Taping Results For Next Week: Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned (SPOILERS)
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury