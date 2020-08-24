wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Defeats Dominik Mysterio in Street Fight at SummerSlam (Highlights)
Dominik Mysterio gave it his best effort against Seth Rollins in his WWE debut at SummerSlam, but it was the Monday Might Messiah’s night. Rollins defeated Mysterio in a street night at the show; you can see pics and video below.
The match saw Rollins play the experienced heel veteran toying with the rookie babyface Dominik for a while, but Dominik eventually got the upper hand to force Rollins to take him more seriously. Rey Mysterio was at ringside but had promised not to get involved, which he held to until Murphy got involved and tried to put out Dominik’s eye. Rollins eventually managed to handcuff Rey to the ropes and went after Rey’s wife who was on the stage, but Dominick made the save. It went back into the ring and Rollins was eventually able to Stomp Dominick in front of Rey for the pinfall.
You can check out our full live coverage of SummerSlam here.
Does @WWERollins have the best #SummerSlam fashion game though? pic.twitter.com/8fn18i28Ie
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
A moment they'll remember forever.@reymysterio leads his son @35_Dominik to the ring for the very first time at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/z4beJOaVeZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
#WCW die-hards seeing @WWERollins' #SummerSlam gear: pic.twitter.com/gZkeMkprPV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
HERE COMES @35_Dominik! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/W37GoPVvdE
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
The kid's got a CHANCE.#SummerSlam @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/KIOVMIIMx4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
Putting the THUNDER in #WWEThunderDome! #SummerSlam @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/s4sqx39Ayy
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
L̶i̶f̶e̶ Dominik finds a way.#SummerSlam @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/vWjU27UfO1
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
😮 😮 😮 😮@35_Dominik and @WWERollins CRASH & BURN at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/Z02AEi4xyL
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
What … is going through the mind of The #MondayNightMessiah now?#SummerSlam @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Qc4htHEfoH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
DIALIN' IT UP! 6️⃣1️⃣9️⃣#SummerSlam @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/Ed1kEtHUu8
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
Dream crusher.@WWERollins stomps out @35_Dominik's hopes for victory at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/JCq4gckWr3
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
There's much more where that came from out of @35_Dominik.#SummerSlam @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/N7fccYoK4H
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
.@35_Dominik was great … but not for the greater good.#SummerSlam @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/aMCdcvEd4z
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
