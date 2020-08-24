Seth Rollins Defeats Dominik Mysterio in Street Fight at SummerSlam (Highlights)

Dominik Mysterio gave it his best effort against Seth Rollins in his WWE debut at SummerSlam, but it was the Monday Might Messiah’s night. Rollins defeated Mysterio in a street night at the show; you can see pics and video below.

The match saw Rollins play the experienced heel veteran toying with the rookie babyface Dominik for a while, but Dominik eventually got the upper hand to force Rollins to take him more seriously. Rey Mysterio was at ringside but had promised not to get involved, which he held to until Murphy got involved and tried to put out Dominik’s eye. Rollins eventually managed to handcuff Rey to the ropes and went after Rey’s wife who was on the stage, but Dominick made the save. It went back into the ring and Rollins was eventually able to Stomp Dominick in front of Rey for the pinfall.

