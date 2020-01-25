Seth Rollins Deletes Controversial Instagram Post, Apologizes for Confusion

– Seth Rollins is no stranger to getting heat on social media. However, what took place today appears a bit of a misunderstanding. Earlier today, it looks like Rollins posted a graphic on his Instagram story to promote a friend’s coffee company, The Boy & The Bear Coffee (via WrestlingInc.com). The graphic featured an image of what is apparently witches or druids with pointed hoods. The image then received a number of responses saying it was Rollins showing support for the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Rollins quickly deleted the graphic, which you can see an image of below. A fan later defended Rollins on Twitter, writing, “Seth Rollins was one of the first white athletes to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ publicly. Y’all know damn well that wasn’t the KKK he posted.” The current Raw tag team champion later responded to the tweet, and he also apologized for the confusion.

The former WWE Universal champion noted that the graphic he posted was a group of witches and not KKK member. Rollins tweeted, “It was witches….for a creepy coffee thing I’m helping a friend with. My apologies if anyone was confused. F the KKK. F racism.” You can see that exchange below.

It was witches….for a creepy coffee thing I’m helping a friend with. My apologies if anyone was confused. F the KKK. F racism. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 24, 2020