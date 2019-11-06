Seth Rollins Denies Story of ‘Rah Rah’ Speech Before Raw, Gets Apology For Report

– Seth Rollins took his issues with a report about him giving a speech during the metting before Raw public, and got an apology for it. As noted earlier on Tuesday, the Wrestling Observer reported that during the meeting, in which it was said that WWE maintained mechanical issues were the sole problem with the Saudi Arabia travel delay, Rollins spoke up when it was time for questions and gave a “rah rah” speech, saying that talent should keep their frustrations about such matters off social media in the future.

Rollins took issue with this report and fired off on Twitter, calling the report false and calling Meltzer out specifically. In response, Meltzer apologized and said that in a separate tweet, “I always want to correct any mistakes”:

And lastly, @davemeltzerWON, you’re at best a purveyor of misinformation or at worst an outright, vindictive liar. I hope it’s the former. #rahrah — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

Very sorry on this. I don't want to spread misinformation. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 5, 2019