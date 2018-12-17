Seth Rollins Disappointed With TLC Loss, Looking Forward to Rematch

– Seth Rollins discussed the events of TLC during an interview with La Ley 107.9. Highlights are below via WZ:

On his loss to Dean Ambrose: “I’m feeling disappointed to say the least. I let my emotions get the better of me. Really put me in a position where Dean Ambrose could capitalize, drop me on my head with a Dirty Deeds, and get the win. Unfortunately for Dean Ambrose, every champion has a right to a rematch, so sooner or later he’s going to have to answer to me. I’m not envious of Dean Ambrose’s position right now. I have my eyes on Dean Ambrose right now. It’s definitely a personal issue that I didn’t feel was resolved last night. Obviously I got my hands on him, got to express to him in a very physical manner about what he did to me, Roman and The Shield, but at the end of the day I don’t think I accomplished what I wanted to. I’m going to finish what I started.”

On whether he’s stayed in touch with Roman Reigns: “I stay in touch with Roman. I talk to him once a week just to see how he’s doing. Mostly it’s about that. At the end of the day he doesn’t want to worry about work, he doesn’t want to deal with that headache right now, so it’s about seeing how he’s doing and his recovery right now. It’s nice to hear from him, and once in a while he’ll have a question about how things are going [with RAW], but it’s mostly just two friends catching up together.”

On a potential match with Kenny Omega: “Kenny and I worked in Ring of Honor for a short period of time together but that was another lifetime ago. It was probably 10 years ago. We never officially had a one-on-one match. The question was posed to me, ‘Who would you want to face outside the WWE?’ and the obvious answer was Kenny Omega. That’s a guy that I’ve never faced one-on-one, and I’m all about testing myself. I think I’m the absolute best, and make no doubt about it, Kenny Omega is also one of the best in the world.”