Seth Rollins Discusses Bringing Back The Curb Stomp, His Thoughts on Working With Finn Balor

Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Des Moines Register, here are the highlights…

Does he prefer heel or babyface?: “I just do my thing and have fun with it. I like both aspects of it. Obviously, as people we all got a little light and a little dark in them, so it’s fun to let them both fly out from time to time. Who even really knows what a heel or a face is nowadays, I couldn’t even tell you. You look at the landscape and listen who the fans cheer and who they boo and it’s all turned upside down. It’s sort of a different era we’re moving into where I think just having strong characters and strong personalities is what sets you apart.”

On bringing back the curb stomp: “I was pretty excited to reconnect with an old friend. It’s been three years since I’ve been able to perform the move. Obviously, it got a nice reaction from the crowd and from the online audience as well. It was exciting to bring it back and hopefully moving forward it’d be a nice piece to add to my arsenal.”

On working with Finn Balor: “Finn and I obviously have a competitive rivalry based off the fact that we’re both world-traveled athletes. We’ve been doing this for a long time and we both have our eye on the same prize, which is being the best, being the Universal Champion. Every time we get the opportunity to step into the ring with each other, we’re going to push each other to be the best and to go to that next level. There’s definitely no personal animosity there, I think we’re just trying to push the limits of what’s the best wrestling that you can see on TV is.”