– During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins explained his recently forged alliance with The Wise Man, Paul Heyman. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Paul Heyman: “This is a business relationship and that’s the beauty of it. I don’t want to get too deep into it, but you have the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry. Roman Reigns ain’t around enough. CM Punk is not reliable enough. I am both of those things.”

On Heyman’s dedication to the industry: “Paul Heyman is dedicated to this industry. He will always do what is best for business, and so will I. That is a nice arrangement. I’m smarter than those two, Punk and Roman. I’m not worried about any betrayls or any chaos like that. We got this thing dialed in. I’m very excited to see where it leads us.”

At WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a main event triple threat bout. Paul Heyman betrayed both Reigns and Punk to help Rollins win the match.