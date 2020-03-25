Seth Rollins Thinks WrestleMania Relocating Is the Best Thing That Could Happen to His Match With Kevin Owens

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on WWE’s The Bump earlier today to promote his WrestleMania 36 match with Kevin Owens. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Seth Rollins on relocating WrestleMania to the Performance Center: “Well, I’ll tell you something about this. The relocation of WrestleMania from the Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center is maybe the best thing that could have happened to this match between myself and Kevin Owens, and I’ll tell you why because there’s so much history that Kevin and I both had in NXT and in this building. And I sort of detailed it a couple nights ago on Raw. But it really adds a different element to our match. And though we won’t have a live crowd there, we’ll have millions of people watching around the world, and that’s very exciting to know that we’re going to be able to have this match here, where it all started for Kevin. I was there in attendance the first day he ever had his tryout match, where he said he earned his job. I didn’t have time to slip that in the other night on Raw, but that’s a Bump exclusive. I was there in attendance. I watched Owens earn his job after I allowed him that opportunity because of the sacrifices I made. And so, to be able to put a nail on this thing with Kevin Owens — where it all started for him — it’s going to be a special thing for me.”

Rollins on the difference between Kevin Owens then and Owens now: “Aw man, so much time has passed for Kevin. You know, he has — I’m not going to take too much away from Kevin Owens. He’s extremely talented. He has a love for our industry, which I appreciate, but he is misguided if he doesn’t understand where I’m coming from. He has to know how much passion and love I have for our industry and the fact that I’m only trying to make it better. So I would say over the past five years, or however long it’s been, six-even years, he’s been clouded, I think. I think he’s letting this whole idea sort of get to his head, and it’s really clouded his judgment the way he perceives me. It’s a bit frustrating since Kevin and I have a long history.”

