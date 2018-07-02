Seth Rollins Discusses the Shield’s Reunion That Fell Apart, His Driving Goal

– Seth Rollins spoke with the Asbury Park Press for a new interview and discussed the Shield’s short-lived reunion and more. Highlights are below:

On his driving goal: “My major drive is the same thing that’s driving (me) as it’s always been, and that’s just to be the best, you know? I want to main event every WrestleMania, I want to win the Universal Championship, I want to be the top guy, the guy that’s on all the billboards and drawing all the houses at the live events. That’s where I want to be and that’s where I see myself, so I’m going to go out every single night, no matter what town or what show or who my opponent is, and have the absolute best performance of the night. Hopefully if I keep doing that for an extended period of time, I can get to where I want to be.”

On the Shield reunion fell apart: “It really started off great, I thought. The reconciliation over the summer, myself and Ambrose winning tag team titles, and then bringing Roman into the fold was really well done and a lot of fun and exciting. And then, you know, the mumps happened, and there’s nothing you can really do about that, so that threw a real wrench into the plans. And Ambrose got hurt, so what can you do? That’s part of the business, that’s part of the game. One thing that’s exciting about it is I think it leaves us a lot of room for future Shield reunions, so that’s cool to see. If we get an opportunity to do that at some point down the road that would be great. You know, we haven’t done it and thrown it away and wasted it. But yeah man, it’s just (that) stuff happens, you can’t predict those variables of people getting sick or injured.”