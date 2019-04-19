– Seth Rollins did an interview with Quad-City Times ahead of this weekend’s live event. Below are some highlights.

On The Shield’s Last Chapter: “I forget that I’m there for work. Everybody’s loud; Sunday will be extra special. It’s The Shield’s last match … There will be a lot of energy in the building. It just kind of just worked out, in an unfortunate way, obviously not something we ever wanted to say the final chapter. I always believed The Shield would live forever. It’s a different level of camaraderie. Life is about sharing experiences; to do that in the moment with those guys is a very different experience, and I’m fortunate enough to have it happen at home.”

On Facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35: “Facing Brock Lesnar never came into my realm of possibility. I dreamed a lot of big dreams as a kid. But there are things that have happened I never would have even thought were possible — like being on the cover of a video game, being an action figure. It’s been pretty surreal. I try to take everything in as it comes. It’s not very often you get 80,000 people on your side, facing one of the most decorated combat sports athletes, and having my friends and family there. It will definitely go down in history for me, as my legacy.”