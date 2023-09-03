– During an appearance on the latest edition of WWE After the Bell, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussed the late Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) and what young wrestling talents can learn from him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on what younger talents can learn from Bray Wyatt: “I’ll keep it in the wrestling bubble, that’s the lesson to all young talent or talents who are trying to find their footing in our industry, don’t let setbacks force you to feel like you failed, or that you need to give up or give in, or any of that. You can be successful.”

On figuring out your character: “You just have to figure yourself out. You’ve got to figure out who you are, what your character is. You can do all these things, you just have to believe and you have to work and you have to process and it takes time and that’s okay. I know Windham was frustrated during that period of time, but he just let his creative juices flow. He had The American Dream Dusty Rhodes there, and he had his friends and his brothers and his people, and everybody was rooting for him.”

As noted, WWE is donating all net proceeds of Bray Wyatt proceeds to support his family.