Seth Rollins Doesn’t Love Acting, Still Open To More Roles in Hollywood

In an interview with The Pivot (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about acting in Hollywood and said he is open to more roles even if it’s not something he loves to do.

He said: “There are some people out there who love the Hollywood thing. I’ve done a couple of things, I don’t love it. I don’t. I wish I did. I wish I could sit here and say ‘I love it.’ I’m open. If anybody is listening, I’m open to roles.“