Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want Bray Wyatt’s Forgiveness

– Seth Rollins isn’t ready to live and let live in regard to Bray Wyatt yet. Following last night’s Raw where Rollins attacked Wyatt and burned down the Firefly Funhouse, the Universal Champion took to Twitter to respond to Wyatt saying he “forgives” Rollins.

As you can see below, Rollins defends his actions, saying, “What choice did I have?” and when Wyatt said he forgave Rollins for last night, replied, “You led me there…down a road I never thought I’d walk. I don’t want your forgiveness. I want your vengeance.”

The two are set to face off at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st for Rollins’ title.

What choice did I have? — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019