wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want Bray Wyatt’s Forgiveness
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins isn’t ready to live and let live in regard to Bray Wyatt yet. Following last night’s Raw where Rollins attacked Wyatt and burned down the Firefly Funhouse, the Universal Champion took to Twitter to respond to Wyatt saying he “forgives” Rollins.
As you can see below, Rollins defends his actions, saying, “What choice did I have?” and when Wyatt said he forgave Rollins for last night, replied, “You led me there…down a road I never thought I’d walk. I don’t want your forgiveness. I want your vengeance.”
The two are set to face off at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st for Rollins’ title.
What choice did I have?
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019
What choice did I have?
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Defends Dolph Ziggler, Claims He’s Been Sabotaged by ‘Hideous Booking’ in WWE
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Vince Russo Was Responsible for Taz Getting Signed by WWE, Explains Why They Added a ‘Z’ to His Ring Name
- Jimmy Jacobs on the Impact Roster’s Reaction to AXS TV Move, Doing Different Kinds of Specials Going Forward
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then