Seth Rollins: ‘I Don’t Like CM Punk and I Never Will’

During an interview with Cathy Kelley at WWE World (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins spoke about his reaction to CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series and how he doesn’t like him. Punk will be the guest commentator for Rollins’ match with Drew McIntyre at night two of Wrestlemania tomorrow night.

Rollins said: “I love WWE, right? And for me, we’re all family. I’m talking about everybody in the back, all the way from Triple H to every single person out here. And when you have family, you protect your family from outsiders who only have self-interest in mind. CM Punk left this place a decade ago and every single day that he was gone he tried to actively tear apart WWE. And for me? That was like taking shots at my family. I protect my family and I stand up for my people. And what you saw at Survivor Series in real time was me experiencing a traitor coming into my house and try to tear it apart and how I felt about that. It was as raw and real as I have ever been. I don’t like CM Punk and I never will.“