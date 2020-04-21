wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Bobby Lashley Flips Tires on Raw
April 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge to a match to take place at Money in the Bank on Raw. You can see the video below of Rollins accepting the challenge:
– Bobby Lashley did a strength showcase on Raw flipping two tires as you can see below:
.@fightbobby just showed that MASSIVE tire who's boss!!! 😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/C9tZBF4rwD
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kendo Kashin Thinks His WWE Release Was Due To Comments About Coronavirus
- Eric Bischoff Says TNA Was Competition For WWE Before AEW, Points Out That TNA Drew More Viewers Than AEW
- Jim Cornette Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting ‘Hot’ Over Donald Trump Plane Size, Discusses How Vince & Trump Are So Much Alike
- Cody Rhodes Discusses His Connection To Tiger King, Says He Was Told Carole Baskin Story Years Ago As If It Was ‘Absolute Fact’