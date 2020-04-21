wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Bobby Lashley Flips Tires on Raw

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins

– Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge to a match to take place at Money in the Bank on Raw. You can see the video below of Rollins accepting the challenge:

– Bobby Lashley did a strength showcase on Raw flipping two tires as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading