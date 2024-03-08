wrestling / News
Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Trade Shots On Twitter Over McIntyre’s Raw Promo
Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre went back and forth on social media following McIntyre’s promo on Raw. On Monday’s show, McIntyre cut a promo in which he called Rollins a “spotlight junkie.” McIntyre posted to his Twitter account to share the video, which started off the back and forth.
Rollins retweeted the video and wrote:
“Bitch I’ve been fighting with my soul for the last 2 years to make sure jackoffs like you even have a world title to compete for at Mania.”
McIntyre replied:
“Bitch where was this energy last night?!”
And finally, Rollins fired back with:
“Well bitch, some of us who actually have a proper set of balls on us prefer to do our s**t talking face to face.
In the interim, it’s okay to have a little fun.”
Rollins and McIntyre will face off for Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.
