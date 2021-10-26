wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Earns WWE Championship Match In Raw Main Event
Seth Rollins is headed to a title shot against Big E. after he won a #1 contender’s four-way ladder match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor in the match to earn a match against E.
It’s not currently known when Rollins will get his title shot.
