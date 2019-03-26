WWE News: Seth Rollins Attacks Elias After RAW, McIntyre Speaks After RAW, SD Live Promo

– After RAW went off the air, Elias came down to the ring with his guitar in hand. Seth Rollins interrupted and asked him to play a Dropkick Murphys song, leading to Elias attacking Rollins. Rollins ended up hitting the Stomp on Elias and then celebrated.

– Here’s a post-RAW video of Drew McIntyre being asked what he will do to ensure he is the last man standing at WrestleMania (where he will face Roman Reigns). He responds by saying just one word, “Claymore.”

– Here is a promo for tonight’s WWE Smackdown which hypes up what’s next for Kofi Kingston. As reported earlier, WWE is already running ads for WrestleMania 35 featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston.