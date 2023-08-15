Seth Rollins On How His Entrance Reactions Rival The Shield’s, His Fashion Choices

Seth Rollins has been getting a new kind of energy from fans over the last several months, and he says it feels similar to his time in The Shield. Rollins spoke with GQ for a new interview and talked about the fan reactions to him as of late, his unique fashion choices on WWE TV and more. You can check out a few highlights below:

On the reactions feeling different than before: “Oh, hands down. I mean, look, you want to go back a dozen years, it probably rivals the energy of The Shield’s entrance. There’s something special about coming in right through the people—that really riles you up, because you’re just in there with it. But for me as a solo performer, the energy and the relationship I have with the audience at the moment is on another level. It’s 13 years into my WWE career now. It’s something I could have never expected. So, it’s really fantastic to be at this point, to be having so much fun, and to feel like everyone’s out there having fun with you. As soon as the “Burn It Down” hits your ears, it just feels like a party out there. And I’m very, very, very humbled to be at the center of that.”

On what Becky Lynch thinks of his outfits: “Well, I won’t lie: She’s a little jealous. When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she’s back to being [her in-ring persona] The Man, she’s a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life: She’s got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person. I had a sequined tracksuit the other week on Raw, and she was so upset. She said she’d been trying to hound one down for months and couldn’t load it up, and then it showed up in my care package from Troi. So, she gets jealous, man. We got a good competition going on to see who can out-crazy the other.”

On where he goes from here fashion-wise: “Man, the beautiful thing about fashion is that nobody knows what’s going to be next. You just ride the wave. You just jump on and go, and it’ll take you where it takes you. Once you become open to all the possibilities that there are in the fashion game, the sky’s the limit. Literally, there’s nowhere I won’t go. I’m on this ride with Troi, wherever he wants to take me, wherever the trends take me. I’m just trying to have a good time, enjoy it, and represent fashion in a space that has never really been pushed this far in. So we’re going to keep pushing the limits, and whatever’s next is next, man. You can’t predict the future, and that’s the best part about it.”