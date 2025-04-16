– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, and he was asked about what he would sell his soul for in WWE. Rollins noted that his “soul is always up for sale.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on what he would sell his soul for: “[Laughs]. My soul is always for sale. I’ve been a guy, in my career, I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs. If I look at the situation and it seems to me that the best of course of action for the company as a whole is to join with people that maybe the audience doesn’t want me to join with, I will make the decision based on how I feel is the best direction for the company.”

Rollins on his career: “If you look at my career you can say what you want about personal relationships, who I’ve betrayed and who I haven’t betrayed, who I’ve asked for forgiveness from, whatever it may be. Say what you want about all those things, at the end of the day, I’ve always made a decision where the crux of all my decisions has been, ‘Is this going to be the best thing for WWE and the best thing for our business as a whole?’ If I have to sacrifice being liked by our audience to do that, I will make that decision because I believe, in the long run, it’s better for everybody.”

Rollins faces CM Punk and Roman Reigns this weekend in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock.