wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Explains Attack on Rey Mysterio, Picks Up New Disciple on Raw (Videos)
– Seth Rollins had an explanation for his attack on Rey Mysterio that he gave during tonight’s Raw, and also managed to pick up a new disciple in Austin Theory. As you can see in the below video, Rollins explained that while some think it was due to Mysterio not believing he was the Monday Night Messiah, he actually did it because it was an “unfortunate but necessary sacrifice for the greater good.” He then addressed Mysterio who he said was healing at home and said he would come to realize that Rollins’ attack was a “blessing in disguise” and told him “You’re welcome.”
Later in the night, Rollins picked up Theory as a new follower after Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza kicked him to the curb. Theory came out to help Rollins attack Aleister Black to reveal himself as one of Rollins’ disciples. You can see clips of that and video of Rollins’ promo below:
You hate to see this…#WWERaw @AndradeCienWWE @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/3JAA3IaNUr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2020
Has @WWERollins found himself with another disciple in @austintheory1?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KlUJbb5OKN
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Kofi Kingston, Jay Lethal & More Issue Statement on Behalf of Shad Gaspard’s Family After He Goes Missing
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It