During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins explained how John Cena is like the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, as he noted that fans love to hate the both of them. The Chiefs won two Super Bowls in a row, with many in America rooting against them this year, when the Eagles won.

Seth Rollins said: “John Cena is the perfect example. He’s a guy who recently turned heel for the first time in a long time, but John is the perfect example. He would win so much, they would just boo him. ‘We want Cena.’ ‘Cena sucks.'”