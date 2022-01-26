Seth Rollins Explains Name-Dropping Jon Moxley in Promo on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins discussed mentioning Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) during a recent promo for his feud with Roman Reigns on last week’s WWE SmackDown. Rollins stated during the promo that The Usos were a “pedestal” for Reigns, “Just like me and Mox did in The Shield.” Below are some highlights.

Rollins on why he mentioned Moxley during the promo: “It’s just an easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that. It would be very easy to tell the story of The Tribal Chief versus The Visionary, that’s a simple story and obvious for those who watch on a weekly basis but if you follow the industry and you pay attention and you know where we came from, you know there was a third guy in the mix. I’m not going to sit here and ignore that history, I’m going to bring that up because I think that’s important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It’s one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came.”

On his title match with Roman Reigns: “This is a WrestleMania main event caliber match, no question. I definitely think we’re going to kick WrestleMania season off the right way. It’s always going to be me and Roman. It’s always going to come down to me and Roman. In many ways, we are the biggest two stars in WWE in this generation and I think fans have been clamoring for this match – especially where both of us are at in our career paths – and we didn’t think we were going to get it. But now, here we are and I’m looking forward to the electricity of the Rumble. Stars aligned or misaligned, I don’t know! Depends how you look at it. I was on SmackDown on the rise for a long time and Roman was beating tons of guys over there. Month after month he was clearing the way over there and the only guy he wasn’t getting touched by was me.”

Jon Moxley signed with AEW after leaving WWE in 2019. Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title this Saturday the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.