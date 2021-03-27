Seth Rollins Explains What He Means By ‘Embrace The Vision’

In an interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins spoke about his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it means, as well as his longevity in wrestling. Here are highlights:

On what ‘Embrace the Vision’ is all about: “It’s me helping Smackdown be the absolute best it can be, it’s as simple as that. I’ve been in this industry for a very long time, you listed the accolades. Everyone knows what I’m capable of. With me handling things, being at the helm, being in the lead, SmackDown can revolutionize pro wrestling. It can revolutionize television, revolutionize entertainment.”

On his career longevity: “It has been a minute. Well I’m very good. When you’re good at your job, you get to have your job and you get to do it at a high profile level. That’s where I’ve been for the majority of my career, which is why I’ve been able to sustain. Now there’s a lot of good fortunate that comes with that when it comes to not being injured, being healthy. All that good stuff. But at the same time I’ve worked, day in and day out, to be excellent at my job. To have a position where I can ask people to ’embrace the vision.’”

On what he has planned for Wrestlemania: “Oh an exhibition the likes of which you have never seen. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen me in the ring. I am a talent to behold. So whether it’s night one or night two at Wrestlemania, I will be there being the star that I am. So I’m very much looking forward to finally, after over a year, getting out there in front of a live audience and doing what I do better than anyone in the world.”