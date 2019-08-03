Seth Rollins Explains Why Brock Lesnar Is a Bad Champion, Why Defending the Title Less Often Doesn’t Help Make it Special

– Seth Rollins appeared on the Fight Club Podcast and discussed his upcoming WWE Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Rollins weighed in on the argument that Lesnar defending the title less often makes it more special and explained why he feels Lesnar is a worthy, but bad, champion. Highlights and the podcast are below:

On if he buys into the idea that the title being defended less regularly makes it more special: “No, so my opinion of it is that the WWE Champion and the WWE Championship will always feel special. My point with Lesnar is that he doesn’t care, right? Is that he has no real heart, no soul when it comes to the business, he’s all about just making the most money. There’s no passion, he doesn’t care about inspiring anybody. Like, nobody on the planet says, ‘Brock Lesnar is my favorite wrestler, I got into pro wrestling because of Brock Lesnar.’ And so, I think that taking the title to these different towns, and having a championship match on top every single night makes the title mean more. It makes it special, it makes it something that the rest of the talent in the locker room strives to achieve. When you don’t have that, there’s no standard. And so, when you have a champion like Lesnar, who shows up when he wants, thinks he’s above everybody, doesn’t wanna be one of the boys and girls, then you run into issues where you know, what does that help in any way? Does it help our business? Does it help the business? I don’t think so, and that was my point more than anything. I think it makes it special in his way, but it’s not the right way to make the title mean something.”

On if he thinks Lesnar is worthy of the WWE Universal Championship: “Look, so he is worthy of the title as a champion. There’s no denying what Brock Lesnar is capable of, as far as being an athlete, as a performer. But the truth is, he’s just not a good champion, right? A champion is someone that’s supposed to inspire people, is supposed to make people appreciate what you do, to love this industry. To want to be a part of this industry as a fan, as a performer, what have you. And Brock Lesnar as a champion does none of those things. And so, while he is a capable performer, maybe one of those capable, he’s a terrible champion in my opinion.”

