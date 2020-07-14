wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reacts to Eye For an Eye Stipulation on Raw, Clip of Tag Team Grudge Match

– Seth Rollins has had it with Rey Mysterio’s stubborn refusal to accept his vision for Raw and commented on their Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules. You can see the video below, in which Rollins says he never intended to harm Mysterio and turns the blame on to the WWE Universe for asking him to become who he is now. Kevin Owens then came out to address Rollins and the stipulation:
– WWE posted a clip of the The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza and Andrade match from Raw, which saw Garza and Andrade get the win:
