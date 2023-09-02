Seth Rollins On Who He Wants to Face After WWE Payback

In an interview with After the Bell (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins spoke about which WWE stars he wants to face after his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback tonight.

He said: “I look at the ‘Raw’ roster and I just see tons of guys that I would love to get in the ring with. From Tommaso Ciampa to Chad Gable to ‘The Ring General’ [GUNTHER] — all of them. I’d love to get in there with Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens], … Bronson Reed, … [and] Drew McIntyre, there’s tons of guys out there that I think would make absolute great challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship. So, I’m always wondering like, …’Who is going to raise their stock to the point where it makes sense to get them in the ring with myself?’ I’m looking at the main event in Philadelphia next year — that’s what I want … Whether that’s [against] Roman Reigns, … Cody Rhodes, … [or] Brock Lesnar … who knows? Anybody on the outside wants to come in [and] take a shot? Whatever is going to put me on the marquee, in the main spot at WrestleMania, my eyes are always there for that.“