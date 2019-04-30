wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Faces Revival After Raw Ends, Attendance Note

April 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Royal Rumble

– Seth Rollins found himself facing the Revival after Raw went off the air tonight. An on-site report at PWInsider notes that after the show ended, the Revival hit the right and got beat up by Rollins, who was still out there after the contract signing main event. Rollins hit a double stomp on the two and then posed for the crowd. Video of the segment is below.

– The report noted that the arena was about 2/3 full, with only a couple of seating gaps. The top sections were curtained off, as they are working on renovating it.

