Seth Rollins Says His Fashion Is “As Good As It Gets” In WWE

Speaking on a recent Complex video, Seth Rollins categorically ranked himself at the top of the WWE’s Most Stylish Talent list (in the men’s division, at least). Rollins expressed that he is a standout name when it comes to taking fashion risks and that he manages to pull off things no one else has even tried yet (via Fightful). You can find a highlight from the interview and watch the complete video below.

On his fashion rank within the promotion: “Oh, number one, no question. Now, three years ago, might have had a different answer for you. I might have said something like I didn’t care. But I’m number one, man. I’m as good as it gets, especially on the men’s side. The women [have] been rocking it for years. I gotta give them credit, they’ve been rocking it for years. But as far as dudes are concerned, nobody’s taking the risks that I’m taking, and nobody’s executing the way I do, so I’m number one, absolutely.”