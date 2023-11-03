Seth Rollins On How He Felt Paying Tribute To Bray Wyatt At Live Event

Back in August, shortly after the passing of Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins led a tribute to him at a live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. In an interview with Mythical Kitchen (via Fightful), Seth Rollins recalled how he felt in that moment and his belief that Wyatt’s spirit was present at the time.

He said: “It really does feel like a family, and Windham was somebody that I loved and worked with very closely for many years. We came up in the business together and I was very close with him, so it was a huge shock that he had passed and left, it still doesn’t feel real sometimes. Most of the crew had gotten together on Friday for our SmackDown show and they were kind of able to grieve together and sort of breathe that collective sigh, talking about him, but I wasn’t there. I was home with my family and I didn’t have a chance to see everybody until the following day, it was a live event on a Saturday. I was a step behind, I felt like I had grieved and everybody else kind of already started that process and I was behind. I thought about doing something of his in the ring, and I was in there with Finn Balor, who is another good friend of mine. I didn’t tell him anything, I didn’t tell him about anything I was thinking or what I was going to do, I didn’t know what I was going to do. It kind of got to the point where if I was going to do something, it was going to be now or never and it sort of just came over me like this feeling, like his spirit was there, it just grabbed me and then I did way more than I expected to. I popped up and did his little spider thing that he used to do, I end up in the corner kind of upside down, I did his mandible claw, which he used to shove down my throat all the time. It was a very cathartic experience for me, kind of the beginning of the grieving process for me to let all of that out. I had a talk with the crowd afterwards and cried a lot, as you would. It was crazy man. Like I said, it still doesn’t feel entirely real to me. I expected us to go into the Hall Of Fame together, have our kids play together, those types of things and just to know that you’re not going to get that experience, it doesn’t feel real I suppose.“