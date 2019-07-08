Seth Rollins Fires Another Shot at Andrade & Zelina Vega Before Raw

– Seth Rollins had something to say about his and Becky Lynch’s match with Andrade & Zelina Vega on tonight’s Raw. WWE shared video of Rollins from tonight’s Raw house show shouting a message into the camera for his and Lynch’s opponents-to-be.

“Andrade! Zelina!,” Rollins said. “You laid down the gauntlet, but you have no idea what you’re in store for when The Man comes around. We’ll see you guys tomorrow night!”

Rollins then posted a last shot across the bow to his Twitter account: