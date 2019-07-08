wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Fires Another Shot at Andrade & Zelina Vega Before Raw
– Seth Rollins had something to say about his and Becky Lynch’s match with Andrade & Zelina Vega on tonight’s Raw. WWE shared video of Rollins from tonight’s Raw house show shouting a message into the camera for his and Lynch’s opponents-to-be.
“Andrade! Zelina!,” Rollins said. “You laid down the gauntlet, but you have no idea what you’re in store for when The Man comes around. We’ll see you guys tomorrow night!”
Rollins then posted a last shot across the bow to his Twitter account:
Tonight at #WWEWilkesBarre, @WWERollins had a message for @AndradeCienWWE and @Zelina_VegaWWE before him and @BeckyLynchWWE face them in the main event tomorrow night on #RAW pic.twitter.com/jy2UEDXHb0
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2019
Hopefully they can fight better than they can run their mouths because we’re looking for an actual contest tomorrow night. https://t.co/ckgQtyhUrs
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 8, 2019
